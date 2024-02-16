Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, says centre-resisting farmers protest "not right"

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the central government regarding its resistance against the ongoing farmers' protest on the Delhi borders. Raut said the way farmers are being stopped is not right and hundreds of farmer's have been injured till now.

"The protestors are representing the farmers of the whole country. But the way they are being stopped is not right. So far, more than 100 farmers have been injured and many have been arrested. They have made huge prisons. While farmers are being oppressed in India, PM Modi is travelling abroad, Amit Shah has not uttered a word, and the agriculture minister has not been given the right to talk," said Raut. "Today, the farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh but this message has not reached the entire nation. MVA will discuss the future of this agitation. Shiv Sena is in constant touch with the protestors," Raut added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who is presently in Bihar as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, also slammed the centre for deploying heavy security to resist the protest. "It is a matter of great regret that the way the Modi government is treating the farmers, see tear gas is being thrown through tear gas drones, nails have been put in, it seems like you are in a war with the farmers and farmer organizations. They have been stopped from coming to Delhi and I say again and again that the speciality of the Modi government is this, "Chand daataon ka Samman aur Annadaataon ka Apamaan" (Respect for donors and disrespect for food providers)," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI in Bihar's Sasaram.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands. Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)