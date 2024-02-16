Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Germany, president's Telegram channel says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkiy arrived in Germany on Tuesday for a working visit, according to his official Telegram channel, where he posted an image an airport alongside Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin and a German foreign ministry official.

Germany and France are expected to sign bilateral agreements on security commitments with Ukraine on Friday as Zelenskiy visits their respective capitals.

