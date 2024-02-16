MP govt terminates doctor's employment following video evidence of him behaving inappropriately with Home Guard jawan

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday shunted out a doctor posted in the district hospital in Chhatarpur after a video showed him purportedly misbehaving with a Home Guard jawan and asking him to stay within his limits.

The incident took place on February 12, hospital sources said. After its video surfaced, state Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla ordered the removal of Dr Arunendra Shukla from the Chhatarpur district hospital, saying this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the doctor telling the home guard jawan, ''I am not afraid of the collector. If you threaten me, I will make you dance to my tunes. First of all, don't come to the hospital chewing gutka and don't forget your limits.'' The video also shows the doctor throwing away the documents belonging to the home guard jawan and asking him to get out.

The home guard staffer had gone to the hospital to get the CT scan and X-ray of an accident victim known to him done when this incident took place, the hospital sources said.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the health minister on Friday ordered the transfer of Dr Shukla from his post.

''This kind of behaviour in public life is intolerable. Dr Shukla has been removed from his post and the matter will be investigated further,'' he told reporters.

