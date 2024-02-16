Left Menu

Stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, BJP central team meets guv; says will move court

We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:04 IST
Stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, BJP central team meets guv; says will move court
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP central team, which was stopped from visiting the restive Sandeshkhali block, on Friday evening called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and said that the party would move court to seek permission to go there.

The police did not allow the BJP team to go to the Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in force there, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik said.

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member delegation of the saffron party began a sit-in. Later, they returned to Kolkata and went to Raj Bhavan to meet Bose.

“We were stopped by the police from visiting Sandeshkhali in a most undemocratic manner. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted. We have informed the governor and he is very upset over the situation,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi told reporters.

She said, “We would move the court to seek justice, to visit Sandeshkhali.” BJP president J P Nadda has constituted the six-member committee of the party MPs to visit Sandeshkhali where women have been protesting against alleged atrocities on them by local TMC leaders.

Besides Bhoumik and Annapurna Devi, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Brij Lal, a former Uttar Pradesh DGP, are members of the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024