Navalny's press secretary says she has no confirmation of Navalny's death

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The press secretary of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on the X social media platform on Friday that she was unable to confirm his death, which was reported by the country's prison service earlier.

Kira Yarmysh said that Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where he had been serving his sentence. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Jon Boyle)

