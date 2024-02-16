Following are the top stories at 5.40 pm: NATION: DEL82 SKM-2NDLD BANDH **** SKM bandh call: Buses stay off roads in Punjab, farmers stage dharnas at toll plazas in Haryana Amritsar/Hisar/Muzaffarnagar: Commuters in Punjab faced inconvenience on Friday as buses stayed off the roads in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a 'Bharat Bandh' to press the government to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP. **** DEL58 HR-2NDLD PM **** Congress people used to call Lord Ram imaginary, are chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now: PM Modi Rewari (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress on Friday over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now. **** DEL66 SANDESHKHALI-NCSC-2NDLD PREZ **** Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC submits report to Prez, recommends President's rule in Bengal New Delhi: NCSC chief Arun Halder on Friday said the commission has recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali. **** BOM6 MH-QUOTA-LD SURVEY REPORT **** Maharashtra backward class panel submits survey report on Marathas; Shinde urges Jarange to end fast Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. **** DEL81 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD CONFIDENCE VOTE **** CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which the House will discuss on Saturday. **** DEL61 CONG-YATRA-PRIYANKA **** Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in hospital, will not join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it enters UP New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she has been admitted to hospital due to an illness and hence would not join the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday. **** BOM6 MH-QUOTA-LD SURVEY REPORT **** Maharashtra backward class panel submits survey report on Marathas; Shinde urges Jarange to end fast Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. **** CAL34 JH-MINISTERS-OATH **** JMM chief Shibu Soren's youngest son Basant, 8 others sworn in as ministers in Champai Soren govt Ranchi: Basant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren's youngest son, on Friday took oath as minister in the Champai Soren-led government in Jharkhand, along with eight others. **** CAL27 WB-CHIDAMBARAM-LD-INTERVIEW **** Return of Modi, BJP will cause existential crisis to state-specific regional parties: Chidambaram Kolkata: Veteran Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday said he cannot predict the future of the INDIA bloc as he is not part of the negotiating committee of the national alliance, but asserted that the return of Narendra Modi and the BJP to power would cause an existential crisis to state-specific regional parties. By Sudipto Chowdhury **** BUSINESS: DEL72 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE **** Markets extend winning run to 4th day as auto, IT shares advance Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices marched higher for the fourth straight session on Friday, with Nifty closing above the 22,000 level, tracking gains in index majors L&T, Infosys and M&M, amid a firm trend in the global markets. **** LEGAL: LGD10 SC-SANDESHKHALI-LD PIL **** Court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence case: SC agrees to consider listing PIL New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village. **** LGD14 DL-HC-NEWSCLICK-FIR **** Delhi HC seeks police stand on plea by Prabir Purkayastha against UAPA FIR New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the city police on a plea by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha challenging the FIR against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations of spreading pro-China propaganda. **** FOREIGN: FGN27 PAK-IMRAN-CASES-APPEAL **** Former Pak PM Imran Khan challenges cipher, Toshakhana sentences Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged in the Islamabad High Court his sentences in the cipher and Toshakhana corruption cases. **** FGN21 HK-LD MONEY LAUNDERING ****Seven held by HK customs for USD 1.8 billion money laundering case linked to India, elsewhere Beijing/Hong Kong: At least seven persons were arrested by Hong Kong customs authorities on Friday in connection with the territory's biggest money-laundering case involving a whopping HKD 14 billion (USD 1.8 billion) some of it was linked to a mobile app scam case in India. By K J M Varma **** MNK MNK

