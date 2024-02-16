7 BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly Budget session over disruption

Seven BJP MLAs were suspended on Friday for the remainder of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly for interrupting the Lt Governor's address a day before.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had on Thursday also sent the matter of disruption to the Privileges Committee.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the ruling AAP was ''murdering'' democracy and trying to stifle the voice of opposition in the House.

The BJP MLAs had interrupted Lt Governor VK Saxena multiple times during his address on Thursday highlighting achievements of AAP government, as they sought to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government on a range of issues.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey moved a resolution in the House seeking action on this issue, which was accepted by the Speaker.

Pandey said that opposition members on Thursday acted in an ''planned manner'' while disrupting the LG's address which lowered the prestige of the House.

''It was unprecedented and unfortunate,'' he said and demanded action while reading out from the rule book.

Speaker Goel accepted resolution moved by Pandey and directed the matter to be sent to the Privileges Committee.

Seven members of the BJP barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will be barred from attending the proceedings of the House till the report is pending.

Goel later asked the seven members -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta -- to leave the chamber of the House.

Bidhuri also walked out of the House in protest.

''The manner in which seven opposition members were suspended and marshalled out of the House as soon as the House proceedings began on Friday was a well-planned conspiracy by the AAP government,'' Bidhuri said. He said that as per rules, discussions were to be held on the notices of several BJP MLAs which were supposed to highlight the Aam Aadmi Party government's ''corruption and failure'' on various fronts. ''Therefore, to suppress the voice of these MLAs, they were expelled in an undemocratic manner,'' he alleged.

Goel had on Thursday asked marshals to escort the BJP MLAs out of the House after they repeatedly interrupted the Lt Governor's address in the Budget session highlighting achievements of the AAP government.

Seven out of the eight BJP MLAs in the House, barring Leader of Opposition Bidhuri, were marshalled out by the Speaker for interrupting the LG's address on the first day of the session, Assembly officials had said.

As soon as Saxena started reading out his speech and cited achievements of the government in the field of education, BJP MLA Gupta interrupted him raising the issue of funding of 12 colleges of the Delhi University.

Other BJP MLAs alleged shortage of water, non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, poor condition of hospitals, and electricity rates with the LG continuing and concluding his address amid multiple interruptions.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended till the first week of March due to delay in budget finalisation.

