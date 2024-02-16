Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Navalny paid for bravery with his life

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:51 IST
Germany's Scholz: Navalny paid for bravery with his life
  • Country:
  • Germany

Alexei Navalny appears to have paid for his bravery with his life, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a social media post on Friday, linking the death of the prominent Kremlin critic to the Russian political apparatus.

"He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia - and apparently paid for his courage with his life," Scholz wrote on X, adding that the news showed "what kind of regime is in power in Moscow". (Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024