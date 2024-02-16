Germany's Scholz: Navalny paid for bravery with his life

Alexei Navalny appears to have paid for his bravery with his life, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a social media post on Friday, linking the death of the prominent Kremlin critic to the Russian political apparatus.

"He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia - and apparently paid for his courage with his life," Scholz wrote on X, adding that the news showed "what kind of regime is in power in Moscow". (Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

