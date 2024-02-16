Germany's Scholz: Navalny paid for bravery with his life
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:51 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Alexei Navalny appears to have paid for his bravery with his life, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a social media post on Friday, linking the death of the prominent Kremlin critic to the Russian political apparatus.
"He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia - and apparently paid for his courage with his life," Scholz wrote on X, adding that the news showed "what kind of regime is in power in Moscow". (Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Rachel More
- Olaf Scholz
- Scholz
- German
- Russian
- Alexei Navalny
- Kremlin
- Kirsti Knolle
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
Science News Roundup: Webb telescope captures 'stunning' images of 19 spiral galaxies; Bones from German cave rewrite early history of Homo sapiens in Europe
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
Germany's airport security staff ground flights in nationwide protests