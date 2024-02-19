Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya to join BJP

Rajasthan Congress MLA and former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday reached the BJP office here to join the party.He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre.Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:15 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya to join BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress MLA and former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday reached the BJP office here to join the party.

He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

''Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching,'' he told reporters before a joint press conference at the party office.

Malviya will join the saffron party in the presence of the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024