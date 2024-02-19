It would be a mistake to block Sweden's NATO bid, says Poland's Tusk
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Warsaw fully supports Sweden joining NATO and it would be a mistake if any country blocked this, the Polish prime minister said on Monday, as the alliance waits for Hungary to ratify Stockholm's application.
"It would be a mistake for one NATO country to block another country's entry into NATO," Donald Tusk told a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart. "Poland and I personally will be ready to give our full support in this matter"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK aircraft carrier sidelined from largest NATO exercises since Cold War due to propeller problem
Senators race to release their package of border policies and aid for Ukraine and Israel
Hungary's Fidesz wants Swedish PM to visit before NATO bid is ratified
Senators release a USD 118 billion package that pairs border policies with aid for Ukraine and Israel
Orbán's party boycotts a session of Hungary's parliament to further stall Sweden's bid to join NATO