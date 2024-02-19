It would be a mistake to block Sweden's NATO bid, says Poland's Tusk

Warsaw fully supports Sweden joining NATO and it would be a mistake if any country blocked this, the Polish prime minister said on Monday, as the alliance waits for Hungary to ratify Stockholm's application.

"It would be a mistake for one NATO country to block another country's entry into NATO," Donald Tusk told a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart. "Poland and I personally will be ready to give our full support in this matter"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)