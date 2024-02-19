740 MLAs, MPs joined BJP in past 10 years, claims JMM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday claimed that over the past 10 years, as many as 740 MLAs and MPs have joined the BJP against whom the saffron party had directly or indirectly leveled allegations of corruption. Attacking at the Centre, the party also alleged that the BJP has adopted the adage 'either my way or highway', pointing to Jharkhand as the prime example.

Speaking to reporters, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that the country has witnessed many strange things including directives on what to eat, wear, study, and even hear, from 2014 to 2024.

''According to them, anyone in the opposition is corrupt, while those in BJP are clean. They have said those who are against the policies of the government are anti-national,'' he added.

He claimed, ''In the last 10 years, 740 MLAs and MPs, mostly from the Congress, have joined the BJP on whom the saffron party directly or indirectly had leveled allegations of corruption. These people are now their favourite.'' Taking further dig at the BJP, Bhattacharya said the saffron party had once given slogan of Congress Mukt Bharat and now it is Congress Yukt BJP.

''The BJP has adopted the adage 'either my way or highway' and Jharkhand is the best example for that. They (BJP) said tribal respect is utmost priority for them but they do not want tribal chief minister. If there is a tribal CM, his place will be in jail,'' Bhattacharya said.

