ED issues fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

Updated: 19-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:03 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to TMC leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case after she did not depose on Monday, sources said.

The 49-year-old politician has been given a week's time to appear after she sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose, they said.

A response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician was not available immediately.

The ED wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in the case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfer of funds, the sources said.

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

He had also accused Moitra of compromising the national security for monetary gains.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

''Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. ''Sources'' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt,'' Moitra had said on X in November.

