WB govt will not implement NRC, will provide separate card to those whose Aadhaar card is deactivated: Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative and will provide separate cards to those whose Aadhaar card is deactivated, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:39 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative and will provide separate cards to those whose Aadhaar card is deactivated, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Banerjee said, "Those who are playing with the Aadhaar cards and trying to deprive people of their rights, people will throw them out of power. We will issue a separate card that will help to protect the citizen's rights. We have prepared a portal named 'Aadhaar Grievance Portal of West Bengal Government'. Those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated should inform us as soon as possible so that they continue to enjoy their democratic, social and economic rights."

She said that Bengal cannot be suppressed. She said that it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the rights of citizens from ration cards to caste certificates. "We don't accept this coercive force. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister. NRC won't be implemented here. Any detention camp won't be set here. This is not Assam, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh. We have started giving instructions that separate cards would be issued and distributed within 3 to 4 days," she said.

Responding to a reporter's question that it is being claimed that those whose Aadhaar card is being de-activated should report to the BJP office, she said it is a fascist kind of order. "Why should they go to BJP office? BJP office propagates riots and hooliganism. Have they ever solved any people's problems? They are doing it in border areas, north Bengal. They were frightened in Bengal so they are deactivating the Aadhar cards of specific groups. To win more seats they are instigating riots. Bengal will stand by its own effort," she added.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

