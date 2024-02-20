Swedish PM to visit Hungary ahead of NATO vote

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest on Friday ahead of the Hungarian parliament's planned vote next week on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership application, his office said on Wednesday.

Hungary is the only NATO member that has not approved Sweden's application to join the alliance, but the ruling nationalists on Wednesday said they will hold a vote on Monday and vote in favour of the motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)