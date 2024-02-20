Congress cannot develop India: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that the party cannot develop India or work for the welfare of the poor. Addressing BJP workers in Udaipur, he called the Congress a dynastic and directionless party.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that the party cannot develop India or work for the welfare of the poor. Addressing BJP workers in Udaipur, he called the Congress a dynastic and directionless party.
''Congress party cannot develop India. It cannot provide welfare to the poor,'' Shah said, adding that the Modi government did several public welfare works in 10 years.
He also said the Congress is unable to enhance India's pride. ''The Congress is a dynastic party. It is also a directionless party,'' he said. Shah also alleged that the Congress ''kept the issue of Ram Temple hanging'' and always questioned the BJP about when the temple would be built.
''The party never had the intention that the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
