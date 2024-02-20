Left Menu

France summons Russian ambassador after Navalny's death

France has summoned the Russian ambassador to Paris following the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports. The Russian ambassador was summoned on Monday, the ministry said. Germany also summoned Russia's ambassador in Berlin on Monday over Navalny's death.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:05 IST
France summons Russian ambassador after Navalny's death

France has summoned the Russian ambassador to Paris following the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

The Russian ambassador was summoned on Monday, the ministry said. Germany also summoned Russia's ambassador in Berlin on Monday over Navalny's death. Navalny, 47, died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Western countries and Navalny's supporters say Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. The Kremlin has denied involvement and says that Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024