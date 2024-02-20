DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 20

For other diaries, please see:

This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 ** LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium – EU Informal meeting of tourism ministers.

** ASUNCION - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. ** COLOMBO - Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian hold a news conference. – 1300 GMT

** ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosts Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama. – 1330 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas attend "Matthiae" dinner. – 1815 GMT

** MOSCOW - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Russia. (To Feb 21) ** DOHA - Kuwait's Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits Qatar.

** NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (To Feb 23) BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) MUNICH, Germany - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference. (to Feb 21) LONDON - London Fashion Week 2024 (Final Day)

TOKYO - Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir to visit Japan. (To Feb 21) LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (Final Day) TOKYO - Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan during a visit to Tokyo. – 0045 GMT CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Venezuela and hold meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and other officials. BRUSSELS - New Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has named Brussels as the destination of his first foreign visit as prime minister. (To Feb. 21) BRUSSELS – EU-Georgia Association Council.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** BERLIN - German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the Annual Economic Report 2024 in Berlin. – 1345 GMT ** BRASÍLIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

** PARIS - President of France Emmanuel Macron meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the entry ceremony for Missak Manouchian and her resistance comrades into the Pantheon. – 1530 GMT ** PARIS - President of France Emmanuel Macron meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. – 1200 GMT

** HARARE - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to visit Zimbabwe. (To Feb 23) ** RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V. Muraleedharan will represent India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb 22)

** RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Mohamad Maliki bin Osman will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To Feb 22) NEW DELHI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (To Feb 23) CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 budget in parliament. – 1200 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 ** PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Egypt.

** BUENOS AIRES - President of Argentina Javier Milei receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House. ** BUDAPEST - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest to meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ** PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Prague to discuss Ukraine, defence, EU enlargement, energy, migration. – 1630 GMT

GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3) GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Mexico.

** PRAGUE - Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia meet in Prague to discuss energy security, EU matters, migration. – 1000 GMT CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2024 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 2

** OTTAWA - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Toronto, Canada. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 5

** PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague. MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7 LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18).

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy.

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 18

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 23

SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election. GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 ** LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 13

** TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 15

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 ** WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

** ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

