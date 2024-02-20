Andhra Pradesh MLA Ramakrishna Reddy rejoins YSRCP two months after quitting party
More than two months after quitting the ruling YSRCP, Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday rejoined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Ramakrishna Reddy vowed to work for the victory of YSRCP candidate in the forthcoming elections, which indicates that he may not be fielded in the Mangalagiri constituency in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.
''Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the CM's camp office and rejoined YSRCP,'' the YSRCP posted on their official X profile.
