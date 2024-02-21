PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in world by 2047: Amit Shah

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 21 (ANI):Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key mission is to make India a developed country till 2047, while the INDIA bloc is focused on building the careers of the heirs of the party heads. While addressing the Karyakarta Sammelan in Jaipur on Shah said, "PM Modi has set a target that by 2047, India will become the most developed country in the world. In the last 10 years PM Modi has kept the foundation for this development. The main aim of the Modi government is the development of the country while the aim of the INDI alliance is to build the careers of the heirs of the party heads."

"BJP's vision of "Sarvapratham Bharat" (India First) but in INDIA bloc ; Like Sonia Gandhi's push for son Rahul Gandhi as PM, Lalu Yadav's aspirations for his son Tejashwi Yadav as deputy PM, Uddhav Thackrey's ambitions for his son as CM, and MK Stalin eyeing his son's political rise," said Shah. Shah listed out the achievements of the Modi government during the 10 years rule of BJP at the Centre at the Prabuddhjan Sammelan in Jaipur, he said, "For 40 years One Rank One Pension scheme was not approved, but PM Modi fulfilled the promise within 4 years. Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, when the Modi government came to power for the second time. Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee lost his life in 1953 in an effort to repeal the article. After 30 years cinema halls have started again in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 2 crore tourists visited the valley."

He further said that the country has become secured under PM Modi. Modi government gave a befitting response when incidents like Pulwama and Uri happened. He said that four forms of scars had devastated the country, Nepotism, corruption, appeasement, and casteism.

"PM Modi put an end to all these practices in the last 10 years. INDI alliance has no leadership and direction. The Congress tried to create a hurdle when a new parliament was built and Rajpath was renamed as Kartavya Path. The Congress also boycotted the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Although India achieved Independence 75 years ago, PM Modi installed life in the country," he said. He said that the Modi government introduced CAA and gave citizenship to Hindu refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Triple Talaq was abolished by the Modi government.

"UCC was implemented in Uttarakhand under the Modi government. Peace returned in Kashmir and Northeastern states only under the Modi government. During Covid, the government vaccinated 130 crore citizens. Our country is among the first in the world to make vaccines for Covid and we distributed the vaccines in more than 100 countries," he said. "Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad said this country should have UCC. They did not bring UCC because they were trying to win minority votes. Uttarakhand became the first BJP-ruled state to bring UCC," he said.

Shah said, "We have all seen the rule of PM Manmohan Singh. For 10 years, anyone from Pakistan would enter India every day and indulge in acts of terror, and no one was answerable. After you all elected Narendra Modi, they tried to terrorise again through the Poonch and Pulwama attacks. But in just 10 days of these attacks, we retaliated with surgical strikes and airstrikes, respectively. There were only two nations that would invade a country to retaliate. India became the third one to do so." Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said that while Rahul Gandhi went on trips abroad thrice in a year, PM Modi has not taken a leave in the last 23 years.

"60 crore people get 5 kg free food grain under the Modi government. 13 crore households have got sanitary facility, 12 crore households have LPG connections, 3 crore people have households, and 60 crore people get free medical facility upto 5 lakhs under the present government," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)