"BJP will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asserted that the party will win more than 10 seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We are definitely going to win more than 10 (Lok Sabha) seats in Telangana, I can say this with a full guarantee. I can say with confidence that the people of Telangana have accepted the 'Modi Guarantee' and they have trust in it too," Goa CM told reporters.

Earlier on February 11, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit announced 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra 'that will cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The yatra commenced on February 20 and will culminate on March 1, the BJP said.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that through the Yatra, the party will reach one crore people. "Vijay Sankalp Yatra will pass through all 17 parliament constituencies in the state. 33 districts and more than one crore people will be outreached," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

He said that the BJP will bag seats in double digits in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "We'll seek their support for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In Telangana, the BJP is contesting to win the election, including the Hyderabad seat of Asaduddin Owaisi. Our seats tally in Telangana will be in double digits," Reddy said.

There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The 17 constituencies in Telangana are Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

