Fundamental rights under attack, but govt not bothered about progressive ideology: Sharad Pawar

Senior politician Sharad Pawar has claimed fundamental rights are under attack in the country and the government is not bothered about progressive ideology.A united stand should be taken against regressive powers, he said addressing a function on Tuesday after unveiling the memorial of slain Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Maharashtras Kolhapur city.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 21-02-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 08:32 IST
Fundamental rights under attack, but govt not bothered about progressive ideology: Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Senior politician Sharad Pawar has claimed fundamental rights are under attack in the country and the government is not bothered about progressive ideology.

A united stand should be taken against ''regressive'' powers, he said addressing a function on Tuesday after unveiling the memorial of slain Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.

''Today, power is being misused, free voice suppressed, restrictions are brought on free writing, and news channels are being blocked. This means those in power are not bothered about the attacks on fundamental rights,'' Pawar alleged. While ''regressive'' powers are rising in the country, rulers are not at all bothered about the progressive ideology, the NCP Sharadchandra Pawar chief said.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to the Rajya Sabha for only 20 minutes when the issues of common people are discussed and policy decisions taken during Parliament sessions.

''At the start of the session, (Prime Minister) bows down at the door of Parliament. This is theatrics,'' the former Union minister claimed.

He listed incidents like the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the attack on organisers of 'Nirbhay Bano' event in Pune, and ''harassment'' of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to allege growing intolerance.

Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was recently attacked when he was headed for the 'Nirbhay Bano' event in Pune.

''In Jharkhand, fake cases were foisted against a tribal chief minister and he was arrested. Arvind Kejriwal is being harassed by putting his ministers in jail,'' said Pawar.

He alleged that central agencies like the ED are being misused and different yardsticks are being applied for the people who take a different stand and those who are genuinely corrupt.

The fight is not restricted to elections but a vow should be taken to support those people who have been oppressed, and for that, all the like-minded progressive powers need to come together, Pawar said.

He said fighting regressive tendencies would be the real tribute to Pansare.

CPI leader Govind Pansare was fired upon on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur by some unidentified men. He succumbed to his injuries four days later.

Pawar also recalled the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi.

''The attackers think that they will destroy progressive powers. But the ideological fight needs to be fought with ideology. However, the tendencies without any ideology take law in their hands and commit such acts,'' he said.

CPI leader D Raja recalled his association with the late Pansare.

''Currently, the primary responsibility of all the people is to save India. People should vote against the communal forces and defeat the BJP,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

