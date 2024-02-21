Left Menu

People pay tributes to Mother at Aurobindo Ashram on her 146th birth anniversary

People from different parts of Puducherry and neighbouring states thronged the Aurobindo Ashram premises here on Wednesday to pay tributes to the Mother on her 146th birth anniversary.The Mother Mira Alfassa was a spiritual collaborator of Aurobindo, who established the Ashram in 1926. People sat in meditation before the memorials of Aurobindo and the Mother and also visited the chamber of the Mother and paid homage.

The Mother (Mira Alfassa) was a spiritual collaborator of Aurobindo, who established the Ashram in 1926. People sat in meditation before the memorials of Aurobindo and the Mother and also visited the chamber of the Mother and paid homage. Special arrangements were made for devotees to sit and get into the Ashram in turns. Aurobindo Ashram is among the important centres for people from all over the country to visit and pay homage to the spiritual leaders.

