PM saddened at news of Efeso Collins’ sudden death
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-02-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
“I am truly shocked and saddened at the news of Efeso Collins’ sudden death,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.
“Efeso was a good man, always friendly and kind, and a true champion and advocate for his Samoan and South Auckland communities.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, his community and colleagues.”
(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)
