"All this can be ended if Centre makes a law on MSP": Farmers' leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Wednesday reiterated the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and assured a 'peaceful' approach going ahead. The farmers' leader emphasized that all farmers would not proceed together in the 'Dilli Chalo' march; instead, only the farmer leaders would march towards the national capital.

"We have decided that no farmer, youth will march forward. Leaders will march ahead. We will not attack our Jawans. We will go peacefully. All this can be ended if they (central govt) make a law on MSP," Sarwan Singh Pandher said while speaking to ANI. Pandher conveyed a plea to the nation's youth to carry forward the cause peacefully, even if the farm leaders 'die' while protesting. "Even if we die today, we urge the youth of the country to take this ahead peacefully," he said.

Earlier today, the farmers' leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to discuss their issues or allow farmers to proceed to Delhi to hold a protest peacefully. "We tried our best, attended meetings, and every point was discussed. Now the decision has to be taken by the Centre. The Prime Minister should come forward and accept our demands. Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore is not a very big amount...about 60 per cent of the farmers are dependent on it. If farm labourers are added, it constitutes 80 per cent of the country's population, then our best effort is to remain peaceful," Sarwan Singh Pandher said while addressing a press conference.

After the fourth round of talks with the Centre, the farmer leaders resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday morning. The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands.

The farmers have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers. Commencing their march to the national capital on Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced hindrance from security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, situated between Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)