Newly elected YSRCP Rajya Sabha members call on Andhra Pradesh CM

The three YSRCP candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh -- Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy -- called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The new Rajya Sabha members met the chief minister at his camp office and thanked him, an official press release said.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha elections' Returning Officer M Vijaya Raju handed over the election certificates to the new members.

Though the election has been scheduled for February 27 to fill these three seats in the Upper House of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh, the prospect of the ruling party candidates winning them is a foregone conclusion, as there is no contest from the TDP.

The Rajya Sabha terms of K Ravindra Kumar from the TDP and C M Ramesh from the BJP are coming to an end soon.

