Newly elected YSRCP Rajya Sabha members call on Andhra Pradesh CM
- Country:
- India
The three YSRCP candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh -- Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy -- called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.
The new Rajya Sabha members met the chief minister at his camp office and thanked him, an official press release said.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha elections' Returning Officer M Vijaya Raju handed over the election certificates to the new members.
Though the election has been scheduled for February 27 to fill these three seats in the Upper House of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh, the prospect of the ruling party candidates winning them is a foregone conclusion, as there is no contest from the TDP.
The Rajya Sabha terms of K Ravindra Kumar from the TDP and C M Ramesh from the BJP are coming to an end soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath tables vote-on-account budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25.
Welfare of the poor is main goal of budget: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister
APCC chief YS Sharmila writes letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Fiscal deficit for 2024-25 would be 3.51 per cent of GSDP and revenue deficit 1.56 per cent: Andhra Pradesh FM in budget speech.