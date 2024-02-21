Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL103 SINO-INDIA-BORDER-2NDLD TALKS **** India, China hold military talks on eastern Ladakh border row; no indication of any breakthrough New Delhi: India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks to resolve the over three-and-half-year-old border row in eastern Ladakh that saw both sides agreeing to maintain ''peace and tranquillity'' on the ground but there was no indication of any breakthrough. **** DEL82 PM-INDIA-2NDLD GREECE **** India, Greece agree boost connectivity; firm up migration and mobility pact New Delhi: India and Greece on Monday agreed to work towards co-production and co-development of military hardware and decided to firm up a mobility and migration pact as soon as possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis holding extensive talks to impart ''new energy'' to the bilateral ties. **** DEL49 PM-GUJARAT-UP-VISIT **** PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh on February 22-23 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22 and 23 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 61,000 crore in the two states. **** DEL119 RAISINA-MITSOTAKIS-ADDRESS **** Strengthening partnership with India should be cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy: Greek PM New Delhi: India is an important ally in pursuit of global peace and security and bolstering partnership with it should be the cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. **** DEL132 PB-LDALL FARMERS **** Farmer killed, 12 cops injured; Delhi Chalo march put on hold Chandigarh: Farmers leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. **** DEL81 NARIMAN-2ND LD DEATH **** ''Bhishma Pitamah'' of Indian judiciary Fali S Nariman dies New Delhi: Fali S Nariman, a doyen of Indian judiciary, who was part of several landmark legal proceedings that helped shape modern India, including the Kesavanand Bharati case in which the Supreme Court laid down the basic structure doctrine, died on Wednesday. He was 95. **** DEL126 UP-SP-2NDLD CONG **** LS polls: SP, Cong announce tie-up in UP, MP; Cong gets 17 seats in UP Lucknow: INDIA bloc partners SP and Congress on Wednesday announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the UP's main opposition party leaving 17 out of the 80 seats in the state for the ally. **** DEL86 CONG-LD INCOME TAX **** I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 crore from banks 'undemocratically', alleges Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Income Tax department has ''withdrawn'' a sum of Rs 65 crore from its accounts in different banks ''undemocratically'' even when the case pertaining to their return for previous years is sub judice. **** DEL59 UP-RAHUL-YATRA **** Dalits, backward cannot get job in Modi's Ram Rajya: Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur Kanpur/Unnao (UP): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of not creating enough jobs for the Dalits and other backward classes, which constitute ''90 per cent of the population,'' and discriminating against them in his 'Ram Rajya.' **** DEL127 CBI-EXCISE-LD KAVITHA **** CBI summons BRS's Kavitha next week in Delhi excise policy scam case New Deli: The CBI has summoned former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS legislator K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case next week, officials said Wednesday. **** DEL108 NHRC-WB-SANDESHKHALI **** NHRC notice to WB govt, DGP over Sandeshkhali violence, to depute team for 'on-spot inquiry' New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief over reports alleging ''unabated human rights violations'' due to continued violence in restive Sandeshkhali, officials said on Wednesday. **** LEGAL LGD16 SC-WOMAN OFFICER SACKED-COMPENSATION **** Termination of woman's job due to marriage is coarse case of gender discrimination: SC New Delhi: Terminating the services of a woman on account of marriage under a service rule is a "coarse case'' of gender discrimination and inequality, and acceptance of such patriarchal norms undermine human dignity, the Supreme Court has said. **** LGD15 SC-VEDANTA **** Sterlite plant: SC bats for environmental safeguards, says can't be oblivious to community's concerns New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta group firm, that it cannot be oblivious to the wider concerns of the local community in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi and will have to implement the environmental safeguards suggested by the proposed expert panel before its plant can be reopened. **** LGD4 SC-WEST BENGAL-CBI-CONSENT **** SC refuses to pass order on urgent listing of WB govt's suit against CBI probe New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an order on an urgent listing of a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases, without securing the prerequisite nod from the state under the law. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)