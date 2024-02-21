Protesting farmers firm on their demands; Arjun Munda says solution can be found only through dialogue

With farmers' bodies refusing to back down on certain demands, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday appealed to farmers' organisations to take part in the continued dialogue process as a permanent solution could only be found through it. "A solution can be found only through continued dialogue. We are always open to dialogue mechanisms. I appeal to the farmers' organisation to move forward by way of dialogue to find a permanent resolution to all issues," Munda told ANI.

Munda said that the central government is ready to discuss all the issues raised by the farmers. He invited farmers for a fifth round of talks, urging them to find a solution through dialogue.

"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion," Arjun Munda told ANI on Wednesday. "I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue," he added.

Earlier today, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who heads the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), said that the ongoing protests on Delhi borders will continue till all the demands that they have put forward are met. However, he held out hope of a breakthrough saying that all disputes or issues of contention could be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the farmer leader, who was at the forefront of the previous long-haul protest against the agricultural laws, said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will meet on Thursday to decide the future course of the agitation. "This movement will continue till all demands are met. I believe that a breakthrough could be achieved through dialogue. The entire nation is upset over the use of tear gas on farmers waging a peaceful protest in Haryana. The farmers wouldn't back down and retreat. The SKM will meet tomorrow and decide on its next course of action," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tikait said a memorandum outlining the demands of the protesting farmers would be submitted to both the state and central governments. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there will be a two-day halt in the 'Delhi Chalo' march as discussions will be held over the death of a youth that took place in Khanauri during a clash with police.

"We will have discussions over the incident that took place in Khanauri. There will be a two-day stay on our march towards Delhi. We will clarify the entire situation later as to what our further movement will be," he said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that proper security arrangements are being made on the borders of the national capital.

"All three zones in the eastern range share their borders with Noida and Ghaziabad in UP. Our intelligence and coordination with these zones are proper. Our security arrangements are intact," said Additional CP (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalso. On the farmers' protest, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stand in support of farmers.

"A 23-year-old from Bathinda district was shot during a police firing. There is a video of it, and I have seen it. Unfortunately, all these protesters were in Punjab territory, and none of them did anything wrong, but the kind of action Haryana forces are taking against the peaceful protesters is condemnable. I want to say to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji, 'You should stand with farmers'. I also demand that an FIR be registered against the Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, in the Punjab police station as the police firing is happening and he is the Home Minister, it's his moral responsibility," he said. Also, Jhajjar Police staged a flag march in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Centre should make decisions to eliminate problems of farmers. "Farmers are protesting, they are demanding a law on MSP, but BJP people were advertising Bharat Ratna. At least now, after giving Bharat Ratna to Dr. MS Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh, they (Centre) need to make decisions to eliminate the problems of farmers," he said.

Punjab Police on Wednesday requested all to maintain peace and harmony amid the ongoing dialogue between farmers and the Centre and appealed to the Haryana Police not to use force against protesting farmers. The Punjab Police further appealed to farmers to stage a peaceful protest and not rush to Haryana barricades.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent an advisory to the Punjab Government asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmers' agitation, sources said on Wednesday. The advisory was issued as the protesting farmers announced to resume their Delhi march after they rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years.

The MHA's move followed a report that estimated that over 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles. The Ministry has conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it and raised concern about the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders, a panel of three Union Ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after agreeing with farmers. Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, expressed strong support for the ongoing farmers' protest, declaring that the party stands firmly with them. "We are supporting them (farmers). We are saying openly that their reasonable demands should be fulfilled. We are going to say this in our election manifesto as that a legal guarantee will be given. All crops cannot be covered but the essential crops should be done (providing MSP)," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Several farmers and police personnel were injured in the clashes during the march that started in February 13. The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the March. The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier but talks remained inconclusive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)