Left Menu

Arrest those who attacked journalists: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra Pradesh DGP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:29 IST
Arrest those who attacked journalists: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra Pradesh DGP
  • Country:
  • India

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy, imploring him to immediately arrest the people who allegedly attacked a few journalists and a newspaper office recently.

Citing a few recent cases of attacks on journalists, the former chief minister alleged that the YSRCP has unleashed a series of attacks against the media.

''I request you to nab the culprits and take immediate steps to punish them and the conspirators behind this heinous crime,'' said Naidu in his letter.

According to the TDP chief, one T Parameshwar Rao, a contributor to 'News Today' was allegedly attacked on February 14 in Amaravati mandal, Palnadu district for exposing ''sand mafia led by the ruling YSRCP leaders''.

He noted that Telugu media house Andhrajyothi photographer Sri Krishna was brutally attacked by a mob during the recent YSRCP Raptadu Siddham meeting, while media house Eenadu's Kurnool office was attacked on Tuesday.

Naidu called on the police to initiate action against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly making false statements to provoke hatred and enmity between groups and instigate violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024