"Not first time that a sitting CM has been arrested": Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi writes to Kapil Sibal

Emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and holding leaders accountable, citing the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi losing her MP status in 1975, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, has written a letter to senior advocate Kapil Sibal and said that it is not the first instance of a sitting chief minister being in jail. Kapil Sibal, is representing Hemant Soren in the Supreme Court following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Marandi said in his open letter to Kapil Sibal, "For the past several days, I have been hearing your statements, thoughts and arguments full of anger in court to YouTube channel and media. Certainly, your name is included in the list of the most renowned and expensive lawyers in the country and one of the famous legal experts of the country, who are away from the reach of the common man like us from the Dalit-backward society. You are popular in the field of politics. I respect you a lot, but I disagree with regard to your work as you cite arguments of politics and ruling-opposition when the verdict is not in your favour in some cases." When the verdict comes in favor of your client then everything seems fine to you and when it is not as per your wish, then you see only shortcomings in the judicial orders. And the smell of politics also starts coming.

"During your interview, you were so engrossed in praising your client that you did not even remember that along with the creation of Jharkhand state, BJP gave me the opportunity as the first tribal Chief Minister of the state and after that Shibu Soren and Arjun Munda has also been the CM of the state. These fact less things that you were saying in the presence of Hemant Soren and he was listening like a mute spectator without remembering his father, you will not be able to say such things in front of the court and the public," he added. He further pointed out that Hemant Soren is not only the first CM in the history of the country who has been arrested, but former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha and former CM of Haryana, Omprakash Chautala are also included in the list.

He said that even a Prime Minister had faced legal consequences when perceived as corrupt and dictatorial. On June 12, 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court invalidates former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 1971 electoral victory and barred her from holding elected office for six years for electoral malpractices.

Referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi who lost her MP status in 1975, he said, "I would like to say that leave the Chief Minister alone, when the Prime Minister of the country became corrupt and dictator. Then the country's rule of law dragged the PM to court and the parliamentary emebership was stripped ofi, we will continue to do this audacity again and again, because taking the Constitution as witness, we have taken a pledge to serve the people and not corrupt power and governance." The BJP leader also said that Kapil Sibal should refrain from giving one-sided and false information to the public using media outside the court. He criticized Sibal for defending Hemant Soren by questioning the time limit for a Lokpal inquiry into the Soren family's wealth and property.

"You say in the court that the time limit has expired and hence there should not be a Lokpal inquiry into the Soren family's immense wealth and purchase of more than a hundred pieces of land and property. Of course, if you are getting a huge amount as fees, then you should definitely try to stop the investigation and save your client in the court. But at least you should refrain from giving one-sided wrong and false information to the public using media outside the court. Yes, if the contract for spreading misleading and false information outside the court is also a part of the package of fees being taken from your clients, then keep doing this business," he added. In the UPA government, your party, along with Madhukoda, first looted Jharkhand's water, forests and land and distributed it to monkeys. After that Koda ji was shunned on the charges of involvement in corruption. Ho, Madhu Koda, who comes from the tribal community, everyone left her because of her low caste number and you are also with Hemant Soren because his caste number is more. The distinction you are making between two tribal societies reflects your greed and policy of divide and rule. If you are so well-wisher of the tribals then why did you not resign from your post when you were a minister in the UPA government during the time of Madhu Koda? When your government was sending Madhu Koda to jail, where was your sympathy sleeping, Sibal Saheb?

If there were two, four, ten houses of land, it would have been understandable, but are you finding it difficult to understand that a poor tribal family of a village like Nemra, without having any factory or business, has a hundred rupees just on the basis of politics? Where and how did more than 100,000 land-property and immense wealth and benami property in every corner of the state come from?

Apart from running the court and also outside the court, this business of media trials that you are running is a part of which law and where did you get this right from? Tell this to all of you so that by doing this work, other lawyers can also become as prosperous and influential as you in the field of politics apart from advocacy. Why do you see only five star Dalits and five star tribals? Will you tell the names of ten such poor Dalit tribals whose cases you fought without taking any money because they were poor and destitute?

Apart from running the court and also outside the court, this business of media trials that you are running is a part of which law and where did you get this right from? Tell this to all of you so that by doing this work, other lawyers can also become as prosperous and influential as you in the field of politics apart from advocacy. Why do you see only five star Dalits and five star tribals? Will you tell the names of ten such poor Dalit tribals whose cases you fought without taking any money because they were poor and destitute?

Kapil Sibal Saheb, if a Dalit gets power in the name of a tribal, then loots them, grabs their land and property and creates a mountain of nameless wealth, and the law does not take action against him because he is a Dalit and a tribal. Please tell in which Constitution and which law it is written that you have been able to pay the huge fees of lawyers like you. My understanding of law is poor. Therefore, if you increase my knowledge in this regard, I will be grateful to you.(ANI)

