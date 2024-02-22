"It will greatly benefit our aim to build a flood-free state": Assam CM after Centre continues FMBAP scheme

Left Menu

In a post on X, the Assam CM said that the scheme will greatly benefit the state government's aim to build a flood free Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) scheme for a period of five years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this scheme has several components that help mitigate the unique challenges that the state faces. In a post on X, the Assam CM said that the scheme will greatly benefit the state government's aim to build a flood free Assam.

"Assam welcomes the Rs 4,100 cr Flood Management and Border Areas Programme approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi Ji. Being a state that is historically flood prone and shares riverine boundaries with other countries, this scheme has several components that help mitigate the unique challenges we face. The scheme will greatly benefit our aim to build a flood-free Assam," he said. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation for continuation of centrally sponsored Scheme, with total outlay of Rs. 4,100 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 2940 crore, central assistance will be provided to State Governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion, etc. According to an official release, the pattern of funding to be followed is 90 per cent (Centre): 10 per cent (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60 per cent (Centre): 40 per cent (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States.

"Although, primary responsibility of flood management rests with the State Governments, Union Government has decided that it is desirable to supplement the efforts of the State Governments in flood management, encouraging promotion and adoption of modern technology and innovative materials/approach," the release said. "This is particularly relevant as the increased incidence of extreme events have been witnessed during last few years in view of likely impact of climate change and situation may further aggravate in times to come exacerbating problem of floods in terms of extent, intensity and frequency," it added. (ANI)

