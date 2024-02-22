Left Menu

Vidarbha Shiv Sena (UBT) leader quits party, accuses colleagues of hatching conspiracies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:40 IST
A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Thursday quit the party claiming her colleagues were hatching conspiracies against her.

In a letter to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shilpa Bodke, who is an office bearer of the party's east Vidarbha unit, also accused the leadership of using her as ''tissue paper''.

Some leaders are busy hatching conspiracies rather than working towards the party's expansion and more importance was being given to them, she claimed in the letter.

