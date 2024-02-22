World Trade Center Utah and Indus International Research Foundation Collaborate on India Trade Mission 2024

World Trade Center Utah (WTC Utah) and Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF) are thrilled to announce their partnership for a transformative business trade mission to India, scheduled from February 26th to March 2nd, 2024. This strategic alliance aims to fortify economic relations between the U.S. state of Utah and India, unlocking a plethora of lesser-known opportunities for businesses spanning various core industries in the Indian market. These industries largely include aerospace, defence, technology, life sciences, education, cybersecurity, and more.

The former Governor of the State of Utah, Gary Herbert, and former First Lady, Jeanette Herbert, will lead the trade delegation. Alongside them will be prominent figures from World Trade Center Utah's leadership team, including Jonathan Freedman, President and CEO, David Carlebach, COO and Managing Director of Business, and Guruprasad Sowle, WTC Utah International Advisor for India and IIRF Americas President & Co-founder. Complementing them will be executives and founders from major organisations.

The delegation will engage with key collaborators such as: • Kavach, a defence and aerospace-focused think tank and investment fund, led by former Defence Secretary of India Dr. Ajay Kumar. • Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA), a non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering cooperation and empowering businesses for national development, led by Ambassador Anil Trigunayat.

• Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which facilitates partnerships between industry, government, and civil society to promote India's development.

• Observer Research Foundation Mumbai, a global think tank providing independent analysis on issues like security, strategy, economy, development, energy and resources.

• Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, IT Minister in Hyderabad. Events and meetings will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

The Bangalore conclave, as part of the Indo-US Collaboration in trade, technology, aerospace, and defence, aims to leverage the strengths of both nations' defence and aerospace sectors through technology and innovation. The event will be attended by esteemed guests, including: • Chief Guest Dr. Kumar • Guest of Honour Lt. Gen. Vinod G Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM • Distinguished guests former Governor and First Lady Herbert Governor Herbert expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ''Utah has led the nation with top rankings for our strong economic performance for over a decade. We take pride in being ranked as the best state in America, the best economy, and the best state to start a business. International trade plays a significant role in the state's economy, and its business-friendly environment is increasingly recognized as a premier global business destination. I look forward to joining the business delegation in India to expand our state's global trade relationships." ''Being globally minded is Utah's competitive edge. With one of the youngest populations in the nation speaking over 130 languages, Utah is fertile ground for international collaboration,'' shared Freedman.

"Utah recognizes India as an economic powerhouse ripe with opportunity, and we are eager to forge new connections while there," added Carlebach. "Our two markets, both known for their innovation and competitiveness, will find a great deal to partner on." Sowle, President and Co-founder, IIRF Americas and International Advisor for India, World Trade Center Utah, who's coordinating the trade delegation's engagements in India, emphasized the mission's significance, stating, ''In an endeavor to forge closer ties between Utah and India, this mission heralds a significant stride towards fostering mutual prosperity and growth. With a focus on pivotal sectors including aerospace, defence, education, life sciences, cybersecurity, technology, and beyond, this initiative promises to unlock lesser-known opportunities for trade, investment, collaboration, and innovation. It will not only enhance economic relations but also ignite a spirit of partnership and creativity between India and Utah.'' ''Indo-US collaboration is an exciting and dynamic area with tremendous potential for growth and innovation. From technology and innovation to trade and investment, the potential for Indo-US collaboration is limitless. Collaboration with the WTC Utah team can create new solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive progress and prosperity for both our nations and the world. By working together, we can strengthen the bonds between our two great nations,'' added Brig C Sandeep Kumar, VSM, President, IIRF, India.

The trade mission aims to facilitate meaningful engagements between Utah and India, encouraging long-lasting partnerships and driving economic growth.

About World Trade Center Utah World Trade Center Utah is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate growth for Utah companies through our global network, programs, and services. Utah was the fastest-growing state in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020 and ranked the nation's best economy by U.S. News and World Report in April 2023. Officially joining the World Trade Centers Association in 2007, the organization has helped companies throughout the state actualize their global potential and was recognized by the U.S. President with the 2021 President's "E" Award for Export Service — the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

About Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF) Indus International Research Foundation is a New Delhi based organization with its overseas center in the USA. It is part of a global network of scholars, professionals and veterans based in India and abroad. The Foundation focuses primarily on international relations, Indian heritage, political economy and security studies. Led by experts with decades of international and domestic policy experience, IIRF India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis of global trends and India's challenging role as an emerging world leader. Foundation also runs special programs for veterans.

