Left Menu

Seat sharing talks soon in ruling alliance for LS polls: NCP's Tatkare

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:26 IST
Seat sharing talks soon in ruling alliance for LS polls: NCP's Tatkare
  • Country:
  • India

Seat sharing talks between constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will begin in a few days, Nationalist Congress Party state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Thursday.

He said the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would fight the Lok Sabha polls together and win comprehensively.

He also said there was a demand from the public to give a ticket from Baramati to Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The seat is currently held by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

''Seat sharing talks will be held among state level leaders of the three parties in two to three days after which discussions will be held with (Union home minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah in Delhi,'' Tatkare said.

Queried about former chief minister Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress and joining the BJP, Tatkare claimed some leaders were in contact to join the Ajit Pawar-led outfit.

He also hailed the government for providing 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community and asked activist Manoj Jarange to welcome the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024