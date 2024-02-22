Left Menu

Putin on Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark: shows why he is preferable as U.S president

(Recasts headline and lead with quotes) MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's "crazy SOB" remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 22:06 IST
Putin on Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark: shows why he is preferable as U.S president

(Recasts headline and lead with quotes) MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's "crazy SOB" remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump. "We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right," Putin told state television, with a slight smile.

"It's not like he can say to me, 'Volodya, thank you, well done, you've helped me a lot,'" Putin said. "You asked me which is better for us. I said it then that, and I still think I can repeat it: Biden." The Kremlin earlier said that Biden had debased the United States by calling Putin a "crazy SOB" at a San Francisco fundraiser on Wednesday.

The Russian president said earlier this month that he preferred Biden to Trump as America's president because Biden was "more experienced" and "predictable."

