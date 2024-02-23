REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 06:00 a.m. SGT/ 10:00 p.m. GMT

Israel will send negotiators on Friday to truce talks in Paris, Israeli media said, as Gazans hoped for a ceasefire that could hold off a full-blown Israeli assault on Rafah, after it endured one of its worst bombardments of the conflict.

USA-BIDEN/PUTIN-KREMLIN (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV) Putin, with ironic smile, praises Biden for calling him a 'crazy SOB'

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Joe Biden on Thursday for calling him a "crazy SOB", saying with an ironic smile that the remark showed why the Kremlin felt Biden was a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump. U.S.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/IRAN-RUSSIA-USA (UPDATE 1, PIX) US warns Iran against providing ballistic missiles to Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday warned Iran of a "swift and severe" response from the international community if Tehran provided ballistic missiles to Russia, after Reuters reported earlier this week that the Islamic Republic shipped the powerful weapons to Moscow. CLIMATE-CHANGE/SEC-DISCLOSURES (EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

US regulator drops some emissions disclosure requirements from draft climate rules Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has removed some of its most ambitious greenhouse gas emission disclosure requirements from corporate climate risk rules it is preparing to adopt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

BUSINESS NVIDIA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, GRAPHICS)

Nvidia adds record $277 billion in stock market value Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nvidia added $277 billion in stock market value on Thursday, Wall Street's largest one-day gain in history after the heavyweight chipmaker's quarterly report beat expectations and reignited a rally fueled by optimism about artificial intelligence.

USA-CELLULAR/OUTAGES (UPDATE 16, PIX, TV) AT&T restores service after hours of outage

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AT&T said it had restored wireless service for all affected customers, several hours after a cellular phone outage on Thursday disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of U.S. users, prompting an investigation by federal agencies. ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV) US nears attempt at first moon landing in half century with private robot spacecraft

Feb 22 (Reuters) - A spacecraft built and flown by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines sailed around the moon on Thursday to attempt the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever entirely by the private sector. FILM-RUST/SHOOTING (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX)

'Rust' armorer called 'sloppy,' defense says she's a scapegoat SANTA FE, New Mexico, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday held the chief weapons handler for "Rust" Hannah Gutierrez responsible for the 2021 fatal shooting of the Western film's cinematographer while her lawyer said she was being scapegoated for a tragedy.

SPORTS SOCCER-EUROPA-REN-MIL/REPORT (UPDATE 2, PIX)

Milan limp into Europa last 16, Qarabag edge out Braga in thriller RENNES, France, Feb 22 (Reuters) - AC Milan reached the Europa League last 16 despite a 3-2 loss at Stade Rennais on Thursday as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian side completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ Late own goal takes Al-Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian CL quarters clash

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Toma Tabatadze's late own goal spared Karim Benzema's blushes as the defender gifted Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad a 2-1 win over Navbahor of Uzbekistan on Thursday to set up an Asian Champions League quarter-final meeting with compatriots Al-Hilal UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TELEVISA-RESULTS/

Q4 2023 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Release Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Thursday, February 22, after the stock market closes.

22 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-FED/COOK

Federal Reserve Board Governor Cook speaks at Princeton University Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "Sources of Uncertainty in the Short Run and the Long Run" before the Annual Conference of the Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy & Finance (JRCPPF) – "Empirical Macrofinance in the Long Run: New Insights on the Global Economy," in Princeton, N.J.

22 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari discusses the economy Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel discussion on economic trends and outlook for 2024 and the growth of Minnesota's economy hosted by Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) Community Conversations, in Minneapolis, Minn.

22 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-FED/WALLER

Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller speaks on the economy Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Notre Dame Club of Minnesota and University of St. Thomas Finding Forward Speaker Series, in Minneapolis, Minn.

22 Feb 19:35 ET / 00:35 GMT PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/BONDS

Philippines closes retail treasury bond offer Philippines' Bureau of Treasury to close its retail treasury bond offering

23 Feb FRANCE-GRAINS/CROPS

French cereal crop conditions update Farn office FranceAgriMer issues weekly update on French cereal crop conditions. Focus on sowing progress and the state of emerged crops after torrential rain hampered field work in autumn and early winter.

23 Feb JAPAN-STOCKS/COMPARISONS (FACTBOX) (PIX)

FACTBOX-Nikkei then and now Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index is nearing its all-time high of 38,957.44 set on Dec. 29, 1989 in the heady days of Japan's bubble economy. But like Japan itself, the Nikkei of today is very different from 34 years ago - especially in terms of the companies that comprise it and what they're worth.

23 Feb GUYANA-ENERGY/ (PIX)

Guyana energy conference to showcase oil outlook, development deals Guyana, the world's fastest growing oil producer, hosts oil and gas officials from Qatar, Brazil, Nigeria, Suriname and the United States at a conference in its capital Georgetown.

23 Feb USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Weekahead A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.

23 Feb MEXICO-ECONOMY/CURRENTACCOUNT

Mexico current account data The Bank of Mexico publishes current account data for the prior quarter.

23 Feb ARGENTINA-MARKETS/

ANALYSIS-Argentina markets double down on Milei as investors start to believe Whisper it quietly but Argentina's embattled markets may be showing signs of starting to believe that the country's no holds barred libertarian leader Javier Milei can pull off a miracle.

23 Feb MARKETS-FLOWS/BAML

Bank of America weekly "Flow Show" A weekly look at global investor flows from Bank of America Global Research.

23 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT WARNER BROS DIS-RESULTS/

Warner Bros Discovery To Report Fourth Quarter Results Warner Bros Discovery is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, where investors will likely focus on the performance of its streaming business and any lingering effects from the strikes.

23 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV) Biden attends campaign reception in Northern California

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in campaign reception in Los Altos Hills, Calif. 22 Feb 17:45 ET / 22:45 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV) Biden welcomes nation's governors to White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes governors to White House during National Governors Association Winter Meeting. 23 Feb

RUSSIA-NAVALNY/USA (PIX) (TV) US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia over Navalny death

The U.S. will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia on Friday (Feb 23) over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year Ukraine war, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Feb 20). 23 Feb

USA-ELECTION/CPAC (TV) Conservative leaders gather for CPAC

Conservative leaders gather near Washington D.C. for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). 23 Feb

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/KURZ (PIX) (TV) Possible verdict in Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz's perjury trial

The last scheduled day of Austrian conservative former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's perjury trial. Two witnesses are due to be questioned, after which a verdict is possible. If convicted, Kurz faces up to three years in prison. A conviction would hurt any chance he has of returning to politics. 23 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/KURZ-TRIAL (EXPLAINER) Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz's perjury trial: first hurdle to any comeback

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's trial for perjury enters its last day on Friday and a verdict is due that could kill any chance the 37-year-old has of returning to politics. A potentially far more menacing case for Kurz still looms. 23 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SUDAN-POLITICS/UN UN rights office releases report on Sudan rights violations

23 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NATO-NORDICS/SWEDEN-HUNGARY (PIX) (TV)

Swedish Prime Minister visits Hungary ahead of parliament's vote on Sweden's NATO membership Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest on Friday ahead of the Hungarian parliament's planned vote next week on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership application. Hungary is the only NATO member that has not approved Sweden's application to join the alliance, but the ruling nationalists said they will hold a vote on Monday and vote in favour of the motion. Joint press conference after the meeting.

23 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT USA-ELECTION/HALEY-REPUBLICANS (PIX)

Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists On the campaign trail, Nikki Haley is pledging to confront Russia, cut the federal deficit, oppose tariffs and expand the Republican Party, by appealing to middle-of-the-road voters. It's a vision that Republican leaders and voters commonly embraced before Trump arrived on the scene a decade ago. But her views have no natural constituency in a Republican Party that has changed rapidly in recent years.

23 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS

ATHLETICS-KENYA/KIPTUM (PIX) (TV) Funeral due to be held for Kenya's world marathon record holder Kiptum

The funeral for Kenya's world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum is due to be held on Friday. Kiptum, who set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October with a time of two hours and 35 seconds, died alongside his coach on February 11. 23 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE NEW YORK-NRA/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury deliberating in ex-NRA chief Wayne LaPierre civil corruption case [monitoring for verdict] A New York state jury is deliberating whether Wayne LaPierre will have to pay any damages to the National Rifle Association, the gun rights group he led for more than three decades, in a civil corruption case brought by New York's attorney general.

23 Feb NEW YORK-NRA/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury deliberating in ex-NRA chief Wayne LaPierre civil corruption case [monitoring for verdict] A New York state jury is deliberating whether Wayne LaPierre will have to pay any damages to the National Rifle Association, the gun rights group he led for more than three decades, in a civil corruption case brought by New York's attorney general.

23 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-TEENAGERS-TRAUMA (PIX) (TV) PERSONAL: Two years on, Ukrainian teenager Margarita is mastering her trauma through theatre Margarita Chykalova was one of many of Ukraine's teenagers who fled their country at the start of the war. Ending up in Poland, she struggled to deal with her trauma; she had left her friends in Ukraine and felt she was unable to fit in.

23 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-TEENAGERS (PIX) (TV)

PERSONAL-With lives shattered by war, Ukrainian teens build new dreams Ukrainian teenagers' plans and dreams were shattered by the Russian invasion two years ago, forcing many young people to flee their homes, friends and schools and build a new existence in a strange country.

23 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-TEENAGERS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE-With lives shattered by war, Ukrainian teens build new dreams Ukrainian teenagers' plans and dreams were shattered by the Russian invasion two years ago, forcing many young people to flee their homes, friends and schools and build a new existence in a stange country. 23 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-USA/DRUGPRICING

Prices for new U.S. drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year Pharmaceutical companies last year launched new U.S. drugs at prices 35% higher than in 2022, reflecting in part the industry's embrace of expensive therapies for rare diseases like muscular dystrophy, a Reuters analysis found.

23 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/GUCCI (PIX) Gucci presents Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection

Gucci presents Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection during the Milan Fashion Week. 23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILM-RUST/SHOOTING (TV) "Rust" set armorer tried in death of cinematographer

Trial scheduled for Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer on the movie "Rust" charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. 23 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)