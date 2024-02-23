Left Menu

Bihar Deputy Speaker election to be held on Friday

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2024
The election for the Deputy Speaker's post in the Bihar Assembly will be held on Friday.

JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav told the House on Wednesday that the election for his new deputy will take place on Friday.

Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav on Thursday filed nomination papers for election to the post of deputy Speaker in Bihar assembly Yadav filed his papers at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

