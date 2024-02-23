BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident in Telangana; CM, KCR condole death

Opposition BRS MLA in Telangana G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru near here on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, police said.

The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said.

The 36-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna.

It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill-health in February last year.

She won the recent Assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket.

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as MLA.

The BRS would stand by her family members in the difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year.

Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said. Meanwhile, police said they are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred. On February 13 this year, Lasya Nanditha was involved in an accident while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda. While she escaped with minor injuries a Home Guard died.

