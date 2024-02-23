J'Khand Assembly budget session commences amid oppn ruckus; Rs 4,981 cr supplementary budget tabled

The Budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly commenced on Friday with state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabling the Rs 4,981 crore third supplementary budget amid ruckus created by the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Displaying pamphlets demanding a CBI probe into Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination paper leak, the opposition MLAs trooped into the well after the House assembled for the day around 11 am.

State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a third supplementary budget of Rs 4,981 crore for 2023-24 fiscal amidst uproarious scene.

As soon as the House assembled for the seven-day assembly session, BJP legislators and AJSU MLA Lambodar Mahto trooped into the well, seeking a CBI probe into the leak of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination paper on January 28.

The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a probe.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri said, ''The state government brought a law to prevent cheating in job examinations. Despite this, such a major paper leak took place. So, we demand a CBI probe into the paper leak case''.

Earlier, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto urged the agitating legislators to go back to their seats saying these issues will be taken during the session but MLAs kept protesting.

The House after about 40 minutes of proceedings including obituary references was adjourned till February 26.

The Speaker told the House that there would be seven sittings during the session, in which the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal will be tabled.

He urged members of the ruling and the opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House in the interest of the people of the state.

Mahto congratulated two new ministers--Basant Soren and Deepak Birua--in the House.

The members observed silence in memory of personalities like eminent jurist and veteran advocate Fali Sam Nariman, legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and Ustad Rashid Khan.

Earlier, the BJP held a protest at the portico of the assembly entrance, seeking a CBI probe into the leak of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination paper.

