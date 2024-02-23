Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed Ukraine with Brazil's Lula - Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a meeting on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reiterated Brazil's position in favour of resolving the conflict (in Ukraine) by addressing the legitimate security concerns of all parties, emphasising the futility of unilateral initiatives and ultimatums," the ministry said.

