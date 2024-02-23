Left Menu

"Karnataka would like to benefit from Greek expertise in olive cultivation": State minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Friday met with a delegation led by Greece's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Costas Fragkogiannis and said that his government would like to partner with Greece and take advantage of the Greek expertise in olive cultivation, feta cheese production, and Mediterranean food processing techniques.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:13 IST
"Karnataka would like to benefit from Greek expertise in olive cultivation": State minister MB Patil
Karnataka Minister MB Patil with delegation from Greece (Photo/X@MBPatil) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Friday met with a delegation led by Greece's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Costas Fragkogiannis and said that his state would like to partner with Greece and take advantage of their expertise in olive cultivation, feta cheese production, and Mediterranean food processing techniques. "Our state would like to benefit from Greek expertise in olive cultivation, feta cheese production, and Mediterranean food processing techniques. The Greece delegation should also look to explore partnership opportunities in the upcoming Vijayapura Food Park," MB Patil said.

During the meeting, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil also stated that Greece should consider opportunities in projects for the development of modern ports and logistic hubs in the coastal regions of the state. "Aiming to facilitate to promote logistics development, the state has also brought in an attractive 'Warehousing and Logistics Policy'," he emphasised.

Further, the Minister said that Karnataka and Greece share similarities in their focus on major industries like agro- and food processing, tourism, and renewable energy, among a few others. He further stated that "Greece's move towards renewable energy and Karnataka's ambition to become a hub for green energy" will invite Greek companies to participate in energy projects such as solar power, hydrogen manufacturing, and green ammonia, among others.

Meanwhile, appraising Greece's government measures for promoting movie shooting, Costas in the meeting invited Karnataka to take advantage of such measures. "The meeting also discussed launching direct flight services to Athens, specifically from Bengaluru," the press release said.

The Greek delegation also informed the Karnataka Minister that they would make efforts to attract more tourists from Karnataka and would discuss this with tourist operators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024