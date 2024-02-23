"Karnataka would like to benefit from Greek expertise in olive cultivation": State minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Friday met with a delegation led by Greece's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Costas Fragkogiannis and said that his state would like to partner with Greece and take advantage of their expertise in olive cultivation, feta cheese production, and Mediterranean food processing techniques. "Our state would like to benefit from Greek expertise in olive cultivation, feta cheese production, and Mediterranean food processing techniques. The Greece delegation should also look to explore partnership opportunities in the upcoming Vijayapura Food Park," MB Patil said.

During the meeting, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil also stated that Greece should consider opportunities in projects for the development of modern ports and logistic hubs in the coastal regions of the state. "Aiming to facilitate to promote logistics development, the state has also brought in an attractive 'Warehousing and Logistics Policy'," he emphasised.

Further, the Minister said that Karnataka and Greece share similarities in their focus on major industries like agro- and food processing, tourism, and renewable energy, among a few others. He further stated that "Greece's move towards renewable energy and Karnataka's ambition to become a hub for green energy" will invite Greek companies to participate in energy projects such as solar power, hydrogen manufacturing, and green ammonia, among others.

Meanwhile, appraising Greece's government measures for promoting movie shooting, Costas in the meeting invited Karnataka to take advantage of such measures. "The meeting also discussed launching direct flight services to Athens, specifically from Bengaluru," the press release said.

The Greek delegation also informed the Karnataka Minister that they would make efforts to attract more tourists from Karnataka and would discuss this with tourist operators. (ANI)

