Left Menu

Tripura Cong chief holds meet with Tipra Motha supremo

The PCC chief is scheduled to travel to Delhi on Saturday to participate in the partys screening committee meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. He added, It has been decided that they will inform the party high command about the outcome of todays meeting, and we will also discuss this in our party meeting to determine the future course of action. Debbarma acknowledged the Congresss historical contribution to the establishment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC for safeguarding the rights of indigenous people.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-02-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 00:13 IST
Tripura Cong chief holds meet with Tipra Motha supremo
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha and senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman held a meeting with Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in the presence of opposition leader Animesh Debbarma here on Friday. The meeting, months before Parliamentary elections, marks the first interaction between leaders of the two parties since last year's assembly election, during which both Tipra Motha and Congress contested separately.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said, ''Today, we had a meeting with PCC president Asish Kumar Saha and the party's senior MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, in my office. The PCC chief is scheduled to travel to Delhi on Saturday to participate in the party's screening committee meeting for the Lok Sabha elections.'' He added, ''It has been decided that they will inform the party high command about the outcome of today's meeting, and we will also discuss this in our party meeting to determine the future course of action.'' Debbarma acknowledged the Congress's historical contribution to the establishment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for safeguarding the rights of indigenous people. He said, ''We have the TTAADC because of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and three additional reserved seats for ST due to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress understands the issues faced by the indigenous people of the state.'' ''We discussed issues related to the problems faced by tribal people and also addressed development concerns during the meeting with the Tipra Motha supremo and opposition leader. The outcomes of today's meeting will be conveyed to the party's screening committee, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi tomorrow, and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly,'' Saha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024