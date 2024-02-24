"There should be a solution through dialogue": Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

After rounds of inconclusive talks between Centre and farmers over their demands, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that there should be a solution through dialogue and continuous talks with Centre are going on. "People living in the forests protect the environment. From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, which is a forest area, Adivasis worship the 'Jungle'. No army and farmers are standing face to face. We have people in the army also who comes from the farming background. There should be a solution through dialogue. Continuous talks are going on with the Centre," he said.

Meanwhile, another protesting farmer has died at the Khanauri border, bringing the toll to 4 during the ongoing protest under the call for Delhi Chalo, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday. The 62-year-old farmer, Darshan Singh from Amargarh village in Bathinda district, had been staying at the Khanauri border since February 13.

The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher said that Darshan Singh died of cardiac arrest. "He was at the Khanauri border and is the fourth martyr of this farmers' agitation. He has been identified as Darshan Singh (62). He died of a heart attack," Pandher said.

He also said that a job to a member of the victim's family should be given. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday that the Centre has established a three-member committee of ministers and is holding negotiations with farmers.

Speaking to ANI on the farmer's protests, the Finance Minister said, "The centre has formed a 3-member committee of ministers and is conducting discussions and negotiating with farmers." Sitharaman also said that the Prime Minister had left no stone unturned to ensure farmers' welfare and that PM Modi worked even for the small and marginal farmers.

"I can provide a series of lists of all that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the farmers. From increasing their income to assisting with the smallest of expenses, PM Modi has taken every step for the welfare of the farmers. He works for even the small farmers," said the Finance Minister. (ANI)

