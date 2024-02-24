"Due to one family being in power, others feel suffocated": BJP's Mangal Prabhat on Zeeshan Siddiqui

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha slammed Congress over the removal of Zeeshan Siddique as the president of Mumbai Youth Congress and said due to one family being in power in Congress, others feel suffocated. "When there is a fire in a forest, people have to flee from there. Due to one family being in power in Congress, others feel suffocated. This is a natural outcome. There is problem in Congress, that's why everyone will have to look for a new home," he said.

Meanwhile, after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress president, Zeeshan Siddiqui, lashed out at the grand old party over its treatment of minorities while accusing it of being 'communal'. "It is very unfortunate," he said on being removed from the post.

Zeeshan was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President on Wednesday. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the grand old party may project for the vote bank and for appeasement's sake that it is with the minorities. But actually, it has done the most damage to minorities.

"Today Zeeshan Siddiqui has spilled out the beans which was told by me six-seven years ago that Congress is the most anti-Muslim party. It may project for the vote bank and for appeasement's sake that it is with the minorities. But actually, it has done the most damage to minorities. Today Zeeshan Siddiqui is facing it himself. We have seen that Congress allowed riot after riot to be orchestrated. Congress party used to say that Uddhav Sena is responsible for the Mumbai riots but today they have allied with them because Congress hates Muslims," he said. Earlier this month, Zeeshan's father Baba Siddiqui quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). (ANI)

