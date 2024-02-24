Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:00 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, saying his message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation.

Modi had on Friday attended a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

His message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation, the prime minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

Ravidas is a revered guru, especially among Dalits, and his teachings about oneness of God and against any form of discrimination have over the time found a large audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024