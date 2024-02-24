PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, saying his message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation.
Modi had on Friday attended a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.
His message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation, the prime minister said in a post on X in Hindi.
Ravidas is a revered guru, especially among Dalits, and his teachings about oneness of God and against any form of discrimination have over the time found a large audience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Sant Ravidas
- Ravidas
- 647th
- Narendra Modi
- Varanasi
ALSO READ
Centre imposing Hindi over regional languages: TMC MP
CM Adityanath offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi
Sharad Kelkar, Mithila Palkar lend voice to Hindi podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine
Captivating Sydney: Producer Sunny Shah Unveils 'Hindi-Vindi' - A Cinematic Marvel of Indo-Australian Fusion
'The great Indian Kitchen' led to more opportunities in Hindi cinema: Nimisha Sajayan