Present 'actionable, measurable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meeting: PM to Cabinet colleagues
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet ministers to prepare an ''actionable, measurable and clearly defined'' plan and present it in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 3, government sources said on Saturday.
It may be noted that Modi in the last Cabinet meeting on February 21 had asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days.
He has asked them to undertake extensive consultation, including with experienced people like senior bureaucrats, those working on the ground and domain experts, before mapping out their action plan, the sources said.
He has asked them and their ministries to brainstorm over the agenda for the period, which is also the likely duration before a new government takes office following the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.
The prime minister, sources said, wants to ensure that the government's work goes on amid the poll cycle and his call for preparing the agenda for the next 100 days is part of such an effort.
He has also repeatedly expressed confidence about the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance retaining power at the Centre.
He had recently asserted that he has already begun preparing a roadmap for his third term and has received suggestions from over 15 lakh people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Lok Sabha
- National Democratic Alliance
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
ALSO READ
Parliament Budget Session: Discussion on 'White Paper' expected to rock Lok Sabha today
Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeks discussion on border situation with China
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi
Parliament Budget Session: Discussion on 'White Paper' expected to rock Lok Sabha today
AAP to meet on Feb 13 to decide on candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, Gujarat