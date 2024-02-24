Following are the top stories at 5:45 pm: NATION DEL37 ALLIANCE-2NDLD AAP-CONG ****LS polls: AAP, Cong announce seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana New Delhi: The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress three, the parties said on Saturday as they announced their seat-sharing arrangements for the national capital, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana.**** DEL46 UP-EXAM-2NDLD CANCEL ****UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on Feb 17-18 Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.**** BOM19 CG-PM-PROJECTS ****PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects costing Rs 34,400 cr in Chhattisgarh Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 10 projects cumulatively costing Rs 34,400 crore in Chhattisgarh.**** BOM18 CG-LD-PM ****Congress can't think beyond 'parivarvaad', corruption and appeasement: PM Modi Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress saying the grand old party cannot think beyond 'parivarvaad' (nepotism), corruption and appeasement and the country's development was never on its agenda.**** DEL36 SANDESHKHALI-NCST-PROBE ****Tribals tortured for voting against TMC, MNREGA wages forcibly taken: NCST's Sandeshkhali probe team New Delhi: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, accused of land grab and sexual assault under coercion in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, would forcibly take MNREGA wages from poor tribal families and torture them for voting against the party, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has learned. **** DEL33 ADR-RS POLLS-CANDIDATES ****36 per cent Rajya Sabha candidates declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR New Delhi: Thirty-six per cent of Rajya Sabha candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while the average assets of candidates analysed stood at Rs 127.81 crore, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).**** DEL29 PM-MINISTERS-ACTION PLAN ****Present 'actionable, measurable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meeting: PM to Cabinet colleagues New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet ministers to prepare an ''actionable, measurable and clearly defined'' plan and present it in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 3, government sources said on Saturday. **** DEL43 CONG-NDA-ALLIANCE ****Is BJP held hostage by alliance partners: Cong takes swipe after sealing seat deal with AAP New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Buoyed by sealing seat-sharing deals with the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, the Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP, which is yet to announce such an arrangement with its allies, asking whether the ruling party has been held ''hostage'' by the parties it sought to ''gobble up''.*** DEL38 MHA-CRIMINAL-LD LAWS ****New criminal justice laws to be rolled out across India from July 1 New Delhi: The newly enacted laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.**** DEL34 MLA-BJP-JOIN ****Three-term Tamil Nadu Congress MLA joins BJP New Delhi: S Vijayadharani, a Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu for three consecutive terms, joined the BJP on Saturday, asserting that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very important for the country.**** MDS9 AP-TDP-JANASENA-LD CANDIDATES LIST ****TDP, Janasena announce first joint list of 118 seats for Assembly polls Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced their first joint list of 118 seats for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. **** LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-SCHOOLS-BOMB THREAT ****HC asks Delhi govt, police to inform it about action plan to tackle bomb threats to schools New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government and the police to inform it about an ''action plan'' to deal with frequent instances of bomb threats to schools in the national capital.**** FOREIGN FGN28 UK-UKRAINE-SUNAK ****Free world united with Ukraine, says UK PM Sunak on Russian conflict anniversary London: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marked the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Saturday with a pledge to renew the UK's determination to support the Ukrainians and declared the free world united in its response to President Vladimir Putin's "illegal invasion" of Ukraine. By Aditi Khanna**** FGN25 US-INDIAN STUDENT-DEATH-LD CASE ****Indian mission raises Jaahnavi Kandula case with Seattle officials; family shocked and disappointed over decision of authorities Washington: India's consulate in Seattle has raised with authorities the case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula after the prosecution attorney said an overspeeding Seattle police officer who struck and killed her while responding to a drug overdose call will not face any criminal charges citing lack of ''sufficient'' evidence.****

