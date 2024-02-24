If TMC govt is transparent, why aren't women MPs allowed to meet Sandeshkhali victims: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday wondered if the TMC government in West Bengal is transparent, why women MPs of the saffron party were prevented from visiting Sandeshkhali and meeting alleged victims of atrocities there.

The BJP Mahila Morcha national president criticised the state government over allegations of sexual abuse against women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district and alleged that women are not safe at all under TMC rule in Bengal.

''Women are not at all safe in West Bengal. If the TMC government is so transparent, why are opposition women MPs prevented from meeting the victims in Sandeshkhali? What are they trying to hide?'' she asked while speaking to reporters here.

Reacting to allegations that the BJP maintained stoic silence when similar allegations of ''atrocities'' were levelled in states ruled by the saffron party, she said it has never shielded anyone involved in heinous crimes.

''The BJP has never shielded anyone whenever such incidents have happened in any state ruled by the party... we have zero tolerance (towards such crimes)... but here the story is different,'' she claimed.

Srinivasan claimed that the ruling party in West Bengal was not taking action against its people accused of heinous crimes.

The BJP leader said that the TMC leadership is free to send its teams to Uttar Pradesh or Manipur.

''But in the name of citing the various incidents that have been happening in some other places, they cannot say why they are coming here,'' she said.

Srinivasan said that the BJP Mahila Morcha will take these issues to every woman of Bengal before the Lok Sabha elections.

''Sandeshkhali will be a crucial issue in the coming elections,'' she said.

Srinivasan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address of a women's rally on March 6 at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district will be shown live at more than 4,000 mahila mandals of the BJP across West Bengal.

She alleged that the TMC dispensation is protecting and safeguarding criminals who are involved in atrocities against women.

Asked about Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also not being allowed to visit Sandeshkhali, she said that the opposition INDIA alliance was working only outside the state and not within.

''Here, they are fighting against each other,'' she said.

