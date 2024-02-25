Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 08:16 IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, DMK allots two seats to its allies
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday sealed the seat-sharing agreement with its two alliance partners. Weeks after initiating seat-sharing talks with allies for the Lok Sabha elections, an agreement was signed by the Chief Minister and Party president, MK Stalin.

DMK's long-time ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been allotted the Ramanathapuram Parliament Constituency. The Namakkal Parliament constituency has been given to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

This marks the first announcement from DMK to its allies. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday issued a stern warning to political parties, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy" towards the "misuse of money" during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

CEC chief accompanied by senior officials of the Election Commission of India, on Friday commenced his two-day review of Tamil Nadu's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference CEC chief on Saturday asserted that the Election Commission determines to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

"The Commission is extremely determined and all the collectors, all the enforcement agencies have been told about this that we want an inducement free elections. Free, fair, and transparent elections," CEC Rajiv Kumar said. CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel and other key officials, arrived in Chennai to oversee the preparatory activities. Their visit was part of the Election Commission's effort to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The delegation met representatives from various recognised political parties. The discussions encompassed crucial aspects such as polling station arrangements, and the implementation of the electoral code of conduct. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

