In big setback for Mayawati's BSP, MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP

In a big blow for the Mayawati-led BSP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, joined the BJP on Sunday. Pandey joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders.

He resigned from the primary membership of the BSP earlier today. On joining BJP, Ritesh Pandey said, "...I had been working for BSP for the last 15 years, I don't want to comment on thinking and activities of her (Mayawati). I have written in detail about this in my resignation letter. Whatever is happening in my constituency has happened in the last five years."

Hailing the state government for the latest development work in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "I have taken this decision after evaluating all those things that are happening on the ground, be it two industrial areas in the constituency, the Purvanchal expressway, Gorakhpur link expressway, schools, the four-lane road that connects Ambedkar Nagar to Ayodhya's Ram temple." He further stated that the economic condition of people, farmers, women, and Dalits has changed, and their living standards have been uplifted.

Appreciating Ritesh Pandey for his decision, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Ritesh Pandey decided to move with developed India. "Ritesh ji has taken a bold step and will work to connect the youth across the country," said Pathak.

Welcoming the leader to the BJP, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Ritesh Pandey is a popular leader and MP from Ambedkar Nagar. "I am happy to welcome him with all my heart," he expressed. "Seeing the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked, Ritesh Pandey ji took this decision," Pathak applauded. (ANI)

