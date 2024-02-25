Left Menu

In big setback for Mayawati's BSP, MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP

In a major setback for Mayawati led-BSP ahead of general elections, its Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey joined BJP on Sunday. Pandey joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 15:27 IST
In big setback for Mayawati's BSP, MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP
Former BSP MP Ritesh Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big blow for the Mayawati-led BSP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, joined the BJP on Sunday. Pandey joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders.

He resigned from the primary membership of the BSP earlier today. On joining BJP, Ritesh Pandey said, "...I had been working for BSP for the last 15 years, I don't want to comment on thinking and activities of her (Mayawati). I have written in detail about this in my resignation letter. Whatever is happening in my constituency has happened in the last five years."

Hailing the state government for the latest development work in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "I have taken this decision after evaluating all those things that are happening on the ground, be it two industrial areas in the constituency, the Purvanchal expressway, Gorakhpur link expressway, schools, the four-lane road that connects Ambedkar Nagar to Ayodhya's Ram temple." He further stated that the economic condition of people, farmers, women, and Dalits has changed, and their living standards have been uplifted.

Appreciating Ritesh Pandey for his decision, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Ritesh Pandey decided to move with developed India. "Ritesh ji has taken a bold step and will work to connect the youth across the country," said Pathak.

Welcoming the leader to the BJP, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Ritesh Pandey is a popular leader and MP from Ambedkar Nagar. "I am happy to welcome him with all my heart," he expressed. "Seeing the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked, Ritesh Pandey ji took this decision," Pathak applauded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024