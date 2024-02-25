Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe 'Quit WTO Day' tomorrow

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that it will observe 'Quit WTO Day' on February 26 and demanded that Centre should put pressure on the developed countries to keep agriculture out of the WTO in 13th Ministerial Conference of World Trade Organisation scheduled on 26-29 February at Abu Dhabi. "As part of the ongoing struggle the farmers across India will observe 26 February 2024 as Quit WTO Day and put tractors on the National-State Highways from 12 pm to 4 pm without obstruction to traffic. India's food security and price support programmes are subjects of repeated disputes at WTO. The major agricultural exporting countries, has proposed a 50 percent cut in the global level of WTO members' entitlements to support agriculture by the end of 2034," an official statement released by Samyukta Kisan Morcha read.

Urging the BJP-led Centre, the farmer body said, "Government of India must firmly defend the rights of the country to protect its farmers and ensure national food security". "No international institutions or agreements can be allowed to come in the way of these. Government of India must rally support from other less developed countries to collectively fight for a permanent solution to these issues, so that developing countries are not only allowed to maintain their existing programmes but are allowed to strengthen them to support their farmers and people at large," it added.

The WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) will take place from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ministers from across the world will attend to review the functioning of the multilateral trading system and to take action on the future work of the WTO. The Conference will be chaired by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade. SKM claimed that India's National food security system-including the system of MSP and public procurement, and the distribution of grain through the National Food Security Act - has been a subject of recurrent disputes at the WTO.

"Developed and major exporting countries have made proposals for further cuts in levels of public support to agriculture.There are also proposals that emerging economies like India should eliminate 'trade-distorting' support that exceeds de minimis thresholds. Such proposals must be firmly rejected by India and other less-developed countries. India must also firmly oppose proposals to increase market access to exporters through reduction of tariffs as is being demanded by some developed countries," it said. Amid a deadlock in talks between farmers and the central government, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and has invited suggestions.

"We should try to maintain peace in the country. We have always conversed and held talks in order to find a solution and will continue to do so. We welcome all the suggestions, too. I hope we will discuss the issue further. The Government of India is dedicated to the development of the agriculture sector," Munda said. The protesting farmers, whose demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, had earlier rejected the government's offer after the fourth round of talks. The Centre however expressed readiness for the fifth round of talks with the farmers while urging them to find a solution through 'dialogue'. (ANI)

